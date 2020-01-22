Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Chapel
49 Purple Sage Ave
Alamo, NV
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Chapel
49 Purple Sage Ave
Alamo, NV
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Washington City Cemetery
Washington, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLEO CONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLEO CONNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLEO CONNELL Obituary
CLEO CONNELL On the morning of January 17, 2020, Cleo Kent Connell of Alamo, NV passed away unexpectedly. He was surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held in Alamo, NV, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (NV time) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Chapel, 49 Purple Sage Ave, Alamo, NV. A visitation will take place from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Additional visitation and Graveside service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, UT. Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CLEO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -