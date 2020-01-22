|
CLEO CONNELL On the morning of January 17, 2020, Cleo Kent Connell of Alamo, NV passed away unexpectedly. He was surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held in Alamo, NV, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (NV time) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Chapel, 49 Purple Sage Ave, Alamo, NV. A visitation will take place from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Additional visitation and Graveside service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, UT. Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.