Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
501 S. 8th St
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
CLYDE DUELL


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
CLYDE DUELL July 21, 1939 February 5, 2019 Clyde Curtis Duell, 79, of Las Vegas, passed away Tue., Feb. 5, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY, to Clyde N. and Marion. Clyde left school around age 16 to pursue his drumming career. He married Judy Glass in 1963. They had two daughters, Laura and Janice Duell. He had a son, Donald Chalfy, from a previous marriage, he never had a chance to meet. Clyde had a 60-year career as a drummer working in most hotels on the strip. He travelled with many stars all over the world and played at The White House for President Ford. His hobbies included riding his motorcycle and was "Boris Car Lot" for his love of cars. He was greatly loved by family and friends. We will all miss his huge sense of humor. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23, at 501 S. 8th St., Las Vegas.
