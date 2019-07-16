|
Clyde O Flaherty 83 yrs old died peacefully at home with his loving wife of 63 yrs holding his hand with his son Paul & wife Dawn at his bedside.
Clyde was a caring loving father & husband Evan though he was legally blind he worked hard from the age 15 until he retired after 33 years at the Adams co. In Dubuque IA.
He loved Drawing, Fishing & camping on the Mississippi River & Bingo, being with friends & family. He also had a wonderful sense of humor.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Gloria of 63 years his 3 sons Mike& his wife sue, Pat, Paul & his wife dawn all live in Las Vegas Nv.
His Daughter Suzanne & her husband Jeff Live in Springfield ILL.
Clyde has 13 grandchildren & 19 great grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent to 1821 Linn ln Las Vegas Nv 89156.