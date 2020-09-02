CODY LAMOND WILKINS St. George - Cody Lamond Wilkins passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Roosevelt, UT. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the LaVerkin City Cemetery, 580 North State Street, LaVerkin, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com
