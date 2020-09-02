1/1
CODY LAMOND WILKINS
1930 - 2020
CODY LAMOND WILKINS St. George - Cody Lamond Wilkins passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Roosevelt, UT. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the LaVerkin City Cemetery, 580 North State Street, LaVerkin, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Metcalf Mortuary
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
LaVerkin City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Metcalf Mortuary

