|
|
COLLEEN BRILL Colleen Brill, 65, passed away Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019. She was with her family and pet at home, where she hoped she could be. She had been struggling for all of 2019 against an aggressive cancer diagnosed only six months earlier, in March. She graduated from Elk Mound High School in Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Colleen then attended Chippewa Valley Technincal Institute in Chippewa Falls, WI. She found her soul mate and partner in life when she married Thomas Brill in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on October 8, 1977. Colleen and Tom raised two wonderful children, Alison and Jordan. Colleen worked as office manager for Lasker Insurance in Eau Claire until the office closed. Shortly afterward she found a position with American Bank in Eau Claire where she functioned as a mortgage loan originator. Having found a profession she really enjoyed she then changed employers and originated mortgages at Royal Credit Union also in Eau Claire where she stayed until moving to Las Vegas in November 2013. Once in Vegas, she began a part time job in retail selling consignment furniture where she met many local people, one of her objectives. Colleen was a kind and gentle soul who gave much love to her family and friends and was much loved by virtually all who knew her. She was a beautiful person both inside and out with a wonderful smile that showed her warmth. Colleen will be sorely missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her Father, Ralph Howell Stuart; Mother, Marjorie Adeline Stuart (Barum); Brother, James Stuart. Colleen is survived by her Husband, Thomas E. Brill; Daughter, Alison P. Cameron; Son, Jordan T. Brill; Sister, LaVonne Mason (Stuart). A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Palm Mortuary 7400 Cheyenne Ave from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday October 2, the date of what would've been her 66th birthday.