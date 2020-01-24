|
COLLEEN HAYCOCK Colleen Jolley Haycock peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on January 21, 2020 due to cause's incident to old age, one day shy of her 88th birthday. She was surrounded by family and dear friends in the weeks prior to her passing. Known for her amazing cooking, love of the outdoors, volunteer work, hostess-ing, and being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as loyal friend, she will be missed by many. Colleen was born January 22, 1932, in St. George, Utah, to Benjamin E. and Florence Whipple Jolley. She grew up in the small town of Washington, Utah surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, living a very happy life there. Her father Ben was paralyzed in a mining accident when Colleen was a young girl, which helped her develop a strong work ethic and compassion for others as she and her younger brother Larry helped their parents with many responsibilities as a result of his disability. Colleen met and married Clair Haycock while he was attending Dixie College in St. George, and after finishing Clair's schooling in California, they raised their family in Las Vegas. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions over the years: Ward Primary President, Ward Relief Society President and in many teaching and administrative responsibilities. She also worked in the Las Vegas Temple for many years. She loved music and taught her children to appreciate, sing, and play great music as well. She served as organist in both her ward and at the temple until a stroke kept her from playing for the past nine years. Colleen was very active in volunteer work, serving as PTA president when her children were young, and later serving as president of Las Vegas Mesquite Club and as Nevada State President of General Federated Womens Clubs (GFWC). She also served on the national board of GFWC in Washington DC for many years. She was active on the Dixie State University Board of Advisors for many years. Even though her health and mobility declined as a result of her stroke, she continued to be very active in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and stayed very connected to friends as well. Colleen was named Nevada Mother of the Year in 2008. Colleen is survived by her children Marie Haycock Christensen and Rex Christensen of Teton Valley, WY, Julie Haycock Colton and Sterling David Colton of Mesa, AZ, and John Jeffrey Haycock and Shea Ralls Haycock of Mammoth Lakes, CA. She is also survived by her sister in law Karen Hunt Jolley of Washington, UT as well as 17 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren, with one on the way. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Clair L. Haycock and her brother, Larry Jolley. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Latter-day Saint Charities at www.ldsphilanthropies.org. in memory of Colleen Haycock. Colleen believed in giving relief to all people, no matter who they were or where they lived or what they believed. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 Sat., Feb. 29, with services following, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9580 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV 89147. Burial to follow at Palm Mortuary, 7600 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.