|
|
COLT MAGEE Colt Thomas Magee, "Colty," 17 months, entered heaven September 19, 2019. He was born March 28, 2018. His life was brief yet full of love, adventure and laughter. Always on the move, Colty would climb anything his little feet could cling to. He was a curious and fearless bundle of energy who delighted in discovering new things every day. Colt loved to play in the dirt and could create a mess without effort. He was our little tornado who left clear evidence of all the adventures he had embarked on that day! Colt was happiest when spending time with his big brother and partner in crime, Bryce. They ran around, laughed, danced and played with so much love and joy. The bond they had was etched in pure and infinite love for each other. Although Colt was small in stature, he had an attitude and independence that was larger than life. He was not quick to trust; however, those he let into his world felt the sincerity and power of his love. His beautiful eyes, infectious laugh and unconditional love will never be forgotten. James 1:17 states, "Every good and perfect gift is from above." Our perfect little boy is now in heaven and in our hearts forever. Colt is survived by his parents, RJ and Shyla Magee; siblings, Bryce and Baby Magee; grandparents, Rocky and Heidi Magee, Charles and Georgann Price, Sherry Walton, and Mark and Shelly Walton; great-grandparents, Erich and Sharlene Bretthauer; uncles, Jorge DeLeon, Scottie Godino, Josh Kay, Colin Price and Duncan Price; aunts, LeighAmber DeLeon, Carsen Godino and Madeline Price; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a host of loving relatives. Celebration of Life will be Friday, Sept. 27, with visitation from 2-4 p.m. (PDT), followed by a service at 4 p.m. (PDT) at Palm Southwest, 7979 W. Warm Springs Ave., Las Vegas, 89113.Graveside service will be at noon (MDT), Sunday, Sept. 29, at Colt's and the family's favorite hideaway, Bryce Woodlands in So. Utah. Friends and family are welcomed. Please contact Rocky Magee for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adam's Place. adamsplacelv.org