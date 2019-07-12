Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
6350 N. Fort Apache Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
CONNIE PUERTOLLANO

CONNIE PUERTOLLANO Obituary
CONNIE PUERTOLLANO Consolacion "Connie" Puertollano of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born in the Philippines, the daughter of Jose Sr. and Victoria Enriquez. She lived in Chicago and retired to Las Vegas. She retired as a librarian for Maine Township HS in Illinois. She was a member of the Diplomatic Corp for the Philippine Embassy in Chicago where she was assigned and retired from. She loved being part of the Diplomatic corps. She is survived by her daughter, Pam; grandsons, Sean and Jesse; son-in-law, Jim; brother, Eduardo; sisters Digna and Zenaida; and many nieces, nephews, godchildren, other family members and close friends. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m., Sat., July 20, at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 6350 N. Fort Apache Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89149. A celebration of life will follow the service.
