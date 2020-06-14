Connie Rae Stewart, 80, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1939, in Cedar City, Utah to Guy W. Clark and Wilba "Billie" Watson Clark. She married her high school sweetheart, Gary Linck Stewart, on December 30, 1959, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Connie's generosity and charitable works were abundant. A member of Junior League of Las Vegas and the Jay-C-Ettes, Connie advocated for the construction of "Fantasy Park" in Las Vegas and successfully lobbied for legislation that ensured free vision testing for Nevada school-aged children. A dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Connie delighted in hosting church activities and teaching ceramics and needlework at Relief Society Homemaking Meetings.
An avid collector of art, trinkets and baubles (among other items), Connie loved to surround herself with beautiful things. Her homes, while ornate and elegant, were always filled with noise, bare feet and comfort. She loved entertaining and making holidays magical with extravagant decor and mountains of presents.
Lovingly called "Red" by her husband, Connie was a striking beauty who shared her fashion, makeup and jewelry with her daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters, (the oldest of whom continues to borrow lipstick from Grandma-Great's vanity). Connie loved literature, theater, and travel with family and friends. We will miss her vivid imagination, quick wit, and adventurous spirit. We love you so big!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter Afton E. Hodge.
She is survived by brother Robert G. Clark (Donna), daughters Patti A. Adams (Steven), Mary Kay Fallon and Elizabeth A. Hodge; son Gary L. Stewart (Vanessa); 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015. Due to current COVID-19 protocols, funeral services will be live-streamed at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18 at Dignity Memorial.com via Connie Stewart's obituary page. Services will be private.
Connie's generosity and charitable works were abundant. A member of Junior League of Las Vegas and the Jay-C-Ettes, Connie advocated for the construction of "Fantasy Park" in Las Vegas and successfully lobbied for legislation that ensured free vision testing for Nevada school-aged children. A dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Connie delighted in hosting church activities and teaching ceramics and needlework at Relief Society Homemaking Meetings.
An avid collector of art, trinkets and baubles (among other items), Connie loved to surround herself with beautiful things. Her homes, while ornate and elegant, were always filled with noise, bare feet and comfort. She loved entertaining and making holidays magical with extravagant decor and mountains of presents.
Lovingly called "Red" by her husband, Connie was a striking beauty who shared her fashion, makeup and jewelry with her daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters, (the oldest of whom continues to borrow lipstick from Grandma-Great's vanity). Connie loved literature, theater, and travel with family and friends. We will miss her vivid imagination, quick wit, and adventurous spirit. We love you so big!
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and granddaughter Afton E. Hodge.
She is survived by brother Robert G. Clark (Donna), daughters Patti A. Adams (Steven), Mary Kay Fallon and Elizabeth A. Hodge; son Gary L. Stewart (Vanessa); 12 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Palm Boulder Highway Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015. Due to current COVID-19 protocols, funeral services will be live-streamed at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18 at Dignity Memorial.com via Connie Stewart's obituary page. Services will be private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.