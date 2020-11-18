Constance "Connie" A Savage of Las Vegas NV was born in Los Angeles CA on Aug. 3, 1940; she passed Nov. 7, 2020 in Las Vegas,NV around close family. Connie moved to Las Vegas in 1960 where she met and married Don Savage of Bozeman Montana in 1962 who passed away in 1997.She leaves behind her daughter Evie Savage Anderson and granddaughters Sady and Sara Savage of Las Vegas,NV. Her sister Lee Ann Haslam Cameron And brothers Pat Haslam and Randy Haslam. Many extended family members located in Montana and California. Connie was a graduate of Fullerton High School in California. Her devotion to friendship had her going to all the many class reunions and relished keeping in touch with many classmates and friends over the year's. Her love of reading and expanding her vast knowledge of various topics fueled her passion for travel to interesting places that always included a learning experience. She lived her life with love and integrity and will be deeply missed. Services will be private.



