CORA E. FISHER
CORA E. FISHER Cora E. Fisher, 82, a long-time resident of Las Vegas and Henderson, passed away in the early morning hours of October 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hannah Lee and Charles Collins of Okmulgee, OK and husband, William R. Fisher Sr. Cora is survived by her daughter Rachell Conner of Las Vegas, NV and her son Bill Fisher Jr. (Cheryl) of Louisville, KY: grandchildren Will and Jordan Fisher, and Raymond and Rachel Conner. At her passing, she was a member of Fountain of Hope A.M.E. Church. She was an RN for 10 years prior to teaching in Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln, NE and 30+ years of teaching in Clark County School District. Cora was a proud member of Palmer Memorial Institute Alumni Association, Democratic Party State Convention Delegate, and a Golden Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was a founding member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Lincoln, NE Alumnae Chapter. Cora loved nursing and helped start nursing guilds in several local churches. Homegoing Services will be at Palm Mortuary, 7600 Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV on October 31, 2020. Virtual services will begin at 10:00 am and shared via webcast.funeralvue.com. ID# 39394, password TZQDG.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery

