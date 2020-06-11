COURTNEY KAREN KLAGUES Courtney Karen Klagues passed away May 31, 2020, outside of Missoula, Montana in a vehicle accident. She was born March 8, 1999, in Las Vegas to Karen and Lance Klagues. Courtney attended local schools in Henderson and moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho for her sophomore through senior year of high school graduating from Coeur d'Alene High School in 2017. She attended the University of Montana majoring in political science with plans to attend law school. Courtney is survived by her mother, Karen Klagues of Henderson, father, Lance (Peggy) Klagues of Post Falls, Idaho, sister Paulina (Joshua) Minnick of Las Vegas, grandparents Clifford Kohler and Richard and Marylee Klagues all of Henderson, aunts Kelly(Kent) Perkins, Kristy Klagues, Kerry (Michael) Shilling, step-brother Craig (Robin) Schneider and step-sister Tawnie Cox and many beloved cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Louise Kohler. Courtney was an avid outdoors person enjoying fishing, hunting and hiking with her beloved english labrador retriever "Waylon". Visitation will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123 on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Private services and burial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a donation in her name to the University of Montana Foundation Emergency Student Support Fund to help enrolled students meet their basic needs by alleviating unexpected financial hardship created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Address: University of Montana Foundation, P.O. Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807-7159.





