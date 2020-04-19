|
COURTNEY RINGUETTE Courtney Christine Ringuette Paradis, 32, of Las Vegas, NV went to Heaven on April 1, 2020. She was a curious person who delighted in music and books. Her deep insights left one thinking and questioning the conversation long after it ended. She had an infectious laugh and sense of humor; known by all of those around her. She left her three daughters, Madison Nordwig, Makenzie Nordwig, and Lennon Ringuette. They were her pride and joy and are beautiful and talented, much like their Mom. Paradis is survived by her loving parents, Christine Ringuette, step-father Steven Krapf, and Carson Knagge. She leaves step sister Jessica Krapf, aunts Courtney Mouratoff, Mona Cardinale, & uncles George Cardinale and Clinton Pace. She is preceded in death by her grandmothers Theresa Ringuette, Shalia Cameron, and step brother Stevie Krapf. The memories made with Courtney will never be forgotten. All who loved her should come together to rejoice her life in prayer and laughter; just as she would have wished for.