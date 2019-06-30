CRAIG LUHMAN Craig Russell Luhman passed away approximately June 6, 2019. He was 74 years old. He is survived by his sister, Tina Michelle Luhman of Idaho Falls, ID; and his brother, Daniel Frederick Luhman of Granada Hills, CA. Craig was funny, witty, charming, incredibly handsome and loved music, especially blues. He never had children, was a casino dealer for a time and suffered from depression brought on by childhood abandonment. He always wished to bond and have something in common with our father. He was found by his wonderful and caring neighbors, Sue and Johnny, who watched out for my brother. My gratitude is overwhelming to you both. Craig was lucky to have you. Craig was my big brother and my godfather. On my 10th birthday he got me a beautiful leather book of poetry by Robert Burns and also a tiny bible when I was baptized, which makes me think he must have been very artistic and romantic. I am saddened for his loss. He lived with many struggles. Many hardships. But Craig, you are not forgotten. I love you. I will forever fight for the struggles you suffered. I will be your agent of karma. You are a light of truth and the buoy to which I hold on to when the world seems so unfair. You deserved love. You deserved acceptance. You deserved more than you ever received. Love you big brother. I've got you. His ashes will be scattered in Idaho at a later date.