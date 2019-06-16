Home

CRISTO TRINGAS Obituary
CRISTO TRINGAS Cristo "Chris" Tringas, 61, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born September 9, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY, to John and Vasiliki Tringas. Chris, as a young adult, was an active member of St. Constantine Greek Orthodox Church serving as an altar boy and a deacon. Chris moved to Las Vegas in 1989, were he was a successful Business owner. Chris will be remembered as a friend to all, a loyal family man and most happy spending time with friends and family. He was also a member and volunteer of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Brigitte; brother, George; nephew, Jason; cousins, Spero and Stephanie; and extended Family. May his memory be eternal.
