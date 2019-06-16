|
|
CRISTO TRINGAS Cristo "Chris" Tringas, 61, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born September 9, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY, to John and Vasiliki Tringas. Chris, as a young adult, was an active member of St. Constantine Greek Orthodox Church serving as an altar boy and a deacon. Chris moved to Las Vegas in 1989, were he was a successful Business owner. Chris will be remembered as a friend to all, a loyal family man and most happy spending time with friends and family. He was also a member and volunteer of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Chris is survived by his loving wife, Brigitte; brother, George; nephew, Jason; cousins, Spero and Stephanie; and extended Family. May his memory be eternal.