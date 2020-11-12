1/1
CULBERT MEANS STIRLING
CULBERT MEANS STIRLING Culbert Means Stirling, 85, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 Alamo, Nevada. Born August 11, 1935, Hurricane, Utah, youngest child of David and Annie Ethel Isom Stirling. Culbert grew up in Leeds, Utah and loved the adventure of growing up in the country. Served an LDS mission for in Sydney, Australia. Met and courted the love of his life, Sharon Leah Branham who he married October 27 1962 St. George LDS Temple. She died August 18, 2005. Culbert and Sharon moved to North Las Vegas Nevada where Culbert worked in the trucking industry, first for Kelly pipe, later Milne truck lines and he retired as a driver for the Nevada Test Site. He was proud of his membership in the Teamsters 631 Union. Culbert active member of the North Las Vegas 7th/Civic Center Ward, served in various callings. He was known for his willingness to do whatever the Lord needed. Culbert was most proud of his family. He was grateful that all six of his children married in the temple. Culbert loved taking his family camping, gardening, and tinkering with equipment and projects In his later years he moved to Alamo, Nevada. There he met Merlene who brought new meaning to his life. On May 14, 2013 he married Merlene Anne Neal who was a great companion, support and comfort. Survivors include his wife, Merlene; three sons, three daughters: Saundra Lyn (Mark) Harris; Michelle (John) Hulme; Ross (Lynette); Shane (Lisa); Trent (Wendy); Ethelyn (Daniel) Campos; 26 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and Merlene's ten children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by three brothers, Thomas, Leslie and Merrill, five sisters, Charlene, Florence, Katherine, Ilene and Elaine. Funeral services Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. (PST), Alamo LDS Chapel. Visitation 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the chapel. Interment Leeds City Cemetery, Leeds, Utah at 4 p.m. (MST). Services will be live streamed at Moapa Valley Mortuary website.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 12, 2020.
