CYNDI BEITZ Cyndi Beitz, 66, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020. She was born in Moscow, Idaho on October 26, 1953 to Will and Pat Beitz. Cyndi has lived in Las Vegas since her family moved here in 1955. She is survived by her sister, Janine Beitz; step-mom, Joan Beitz and family. Cyndi graduated from Valley High School in 1971; earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from UNR and her Master's degree from NAU in Tucson, AZ. She was employed by the Clark County School District for 36 years. Cyndi spent years enjoying snow skiing, water skiing, making beautiful stained glass creations and cruising estate sales. She was involved in the Girl Scouts and was a member of P.E.O. International. Cyndi was admired and loved by so many. She will be missed by her family, longtime friends and former students that she remained in contact with. All were touched deeply by the sweet, kind, caring person she was. Unfortunately, the celebration of Cyndi's life scheduled for March 21 at Palm Mortuary-Downtown, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the number of people not able to travel at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Spread the Word Nevada (spreadthewordnevada.org)