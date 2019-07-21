Cindy Ketterling Grams of Mesquite, NV passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 following a long battle with cancer at the age of 60. Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Darold Ketterling of Faulkton, SD. She is survived by her son, Nicholas Grams, her husband Kurt Swalley, her sister, Charla Ketterling Mathwick and brother, Terry Ketterling.



Cindy graduated from East High School in Cheyenne, WY in 1976, having spent the bulk of her elementary and high school years at Faulkton High School in Faulkton S.D. Cindy was born Cynthia Marie Ketterling on December 30, 1958 in Faulkton, SD.



Cindy spent her professional career in the insurance industry which she entered in the late 1970s, working for Bowen and Associates in Sioux Falls, SD. While living in Sioux Falls, Cindy was an active softball player, competing in state softball championships for many summers. She raised one son from her marriage to Joel Grams, Nick who now lives in Youngtown, AZ with his wife Sarah. Seeking a warmer climate, Cindy moved to Las Vegas, NV with her husband Kurt Swalley. She settled into a career in Las Vegas working for Cragin & Pike where she specialized in commercial insurance.



Cindy received care from Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. Donations can be sent to the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in her name. Her family will hold a private celebration of her life.