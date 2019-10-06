|
D'ANNE DANIELS D'Anne Daniels, 79, passed away suddenly September 25, 2019 in Las Vegas. D'Anne was born August 27, 1940 in Lake City, IA. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1959. She later moved to Las Vegas and began working at the telephone company, where she worked for more than twenty years. In 1973, she married Terry Daniels, whom she spent her life with until his passing in 2018. Together, they were avid golfers and members of the Las Vegas County Club, where they were surrounded by close friends. D'Anne was known for her active and social nature and especially loved playing bridge. She is survived by her two brothers Bill and Don Harriott, nephews, Tom Daniels, Jim and Jeff Harriott, nieces Peggy Harriott, Susan Adams, Ann Marie Launders, Denise Wilbur, Desi Taylor and Sarah Daniels and her son, Joseph Browning, her daughter-in-law, Heidi Browning, and four grandchildren: Hannah, Joseph, Hope and Haily. No services are scheduled.