D. Keith Kleven, MS, PT, ATC, 76, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease. Preceded in death by his parents, Berger and Ethel Kleven, brother Ken Kleven, and sister, Susan Thomas, Keith is survived by his wife Mary Kleven, sister Carol (Evan) Love, sister-in-law Jordis Kleven, brother-in-law Darryl Thomas, daughter Anne (Greg) Pulley, sons David (Karin) and Mark Kleven, step-son Bryan (Kristin) Wert, step-daughter Jessica (Christina) Wert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Born and raised in Salt Lake City, UT, Keith received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Brigham Young University and attended Children's Hospital, School of Physical Therapy in Los Angeles, completing a one-year residency program at the University of Southern California.



In 1973, Keith partnered in opening a private practice orthopaedic physical therapy clinic, and in 1996 formed his own practice, the Kleven Institute of Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas, focusing on sports rehabilitation.



Keith was also a certified athletic trainer, helping athletes such as Tiger Woods, Mark O'Meara, Jonathan Byrd, Greg Maddux, Shane Victorino, Larry Holmes and Mike Tyson attain excellence in their respective sports. He tagged the line "Winners Never Finish" because he believed you just kept winning. Whether you were a professional athlete or weekend warrior, Keith used his savant-like skills in treating all his patients.



Viewing will take place at Palm Northwest Mortuary at 6701 N Jones Blvd. Las Vegas, NV on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm; funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 10550 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a viewing at 2pm, services at 3pm and burial at Palm Northwest Mortuary at 4:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the D. Keith Kleven Scholarship Fund at UNLV. Checks may be made out to: UNLV Foundation, memo: D. Keith Kleven Scholarship; mail to: UNLV Foundation, Box 451006, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154-1006. Online gifts may be made at: https://netcommunity.unlv.edu/givetoalliedhealth Select "Keith Kleven Endowed Scholarship" in the drop-down menu.



Keith will be deeply missed as a husband, father, brother, uncle, friend and therapist. Keep his memories close to your heart and his legacy will never be forgotten. Read More Listen to Obituary