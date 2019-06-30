|
Dale Emery Phebus, born in Fairland, OK. Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. He was a resident of Las Vegas since 1961. Dale was a Platoon Sargent Leader in the Korean War and a Tunnel Stiff Operating Engineer at the Nevada Test Site for decades. He is survived by his brother Raymond, his sons Christopher and Brian, daughter Michelle, grand daughter Gabriella and his partner in life Joy Jones.
He enjoyed boating on Lake Mead with his Allison speed boat that read “Bad News...Travels Fast”. He was a great dancer, and had a heart of gold. Dale will forever be missed and will remain in our hearts and thoughts forever.