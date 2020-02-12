|
DALE G BUSS Dale Gene Buss, 88, of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born November 15, 1931 in Bowen, IL. Dale served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Dale came to Las Vegas in 1959 and was a general contractor. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Roberta De Lucie. Dale is survived by five of his six children, Randie Buss, Brenda Pope, Rhonda De La Cruz, Cheryl Henderson and Dale Buss, Jr.; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grand-children. Graveside services will be at noon Fri., Feb. 14 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.