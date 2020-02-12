Home

Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City, NV
View Map
DALE BUSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE G. BUSS


1931 - 2020
DALE G. BUSS Obituary
DALE G BUSS Dale Gene Buss, 88, of Las Vegas, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born November 15, 1931 in Bowen, IL. Dale served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Dale came to Las Vegas in 1959 and was a general contractor. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Roberta De Lucie. Dale is survived by five of his six children, Randie Buss, Brenda Pope, Rhonda De La Cruz, Cheryl Henderson and Dale Buss, Jr.; 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grand-children. Graveside services will be at noon Fri., Feb. 14 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.
