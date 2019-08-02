Home

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
American Legion, 733 N. Veterans Memorial Drive Post 8, Las Vegas
Dale Huling


1953 - 2019
Dale Huling Obituary
Dale L. Huling

66, Las Vegas, Nevada

Passed away suddenly at home due to natural causes on July 10, 2019. Dale was an avid bowler, gamer and motorcycle enthusiast, and loved to eat good food. Born (06\11\1953) and raised in Morris, Minnesota, Las Vegas was his home for the past 20 years. Dale honorably served in the U S Air Force for 26 years, married twice, and had two children from these unions. Dale, always smiling and upbeat, was a loyal and trusted friend to many. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Lowell, and several siblings. He is survived by (3) siblings, Nora, Rose and Robert, and a host of other family. His final resting place will be a military burial in Bushnell, Florida.

Dale will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1:00pm, at American Legion, 733 N. Veterans Memorial Drive Post 8, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101,
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
