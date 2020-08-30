DALE L. SWIFT Dale L. Swift, known to his friends as "Gunsmoke", passed away on July 31, 2020. Born in Iowa Falls to Chester and Lucille , Dale grew up there before moving to Las Vegas. He joined the Las Vegas Police Dept. and was working when the department transitioned into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He spent his entire career on his police motorcycle, retiring in 1983. He enjoyed traveling and restoring his 1942 Willys Americar. He especially enjoyed long talks and longer laughs with his dear friends "Jimbo" and Patty Roush. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and brother Roger. Dale was one of the good guys, a loyal friend, and a great dad. We'll miss you daddy honey.