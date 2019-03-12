|
DALE "DOC" R. SESSIONS 04/13/1931-03/08/2019 He was a very honest, honorable, loving and giving person. He graduated from Wasatch High School, Heber City,, Utah. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Graduated from Brigham Young University. Was a teacher and coach for Altamont in Utah and Moapa Valley, Jim Bridger, Valley High and Chaparral High in Nevada. Preceded in death by his son, Dale Radley Sessions (Nicole). He is survived by his beautiful wife, for whom he was married 61 years to; his children, Brenda Sessions, Laurel Sessions-Madsen (Greg), Grace Sessions, Jolynn Sessions-Williams (Jay), Jeanette Sessions, Bryan Sessions; and five grandchildren. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. with service following from 11 a.m. noon Thursday, March 14, at the LDS Chapel, 10230 Bermuda Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89183. He will be laid to rest at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.