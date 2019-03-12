Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
DALE SESSIONS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LDS Chapel,
10230 Bermuda Rd.,
Las Vegas,, NV
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for DALE SESSIONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE R. "DOC" SESSIONS


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DALE R. "DOC" SESSIONS Obituary
DALE "DOC" R. SESSIONS 04/13/1931-03/08/2019 He was a very honest, honorable, loving and giving person. He graduated from Wasatch High School, Heber City,, Utah. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Graduated from Brigham Young University. Was a teacher and coach for Altamont in Utah and Moapa Valley, Jim Bridger, Valley High and Chaparral High in Nevada. Preceded in death by his son, Dale Radley Sessions (Nicole). He is survived by his beautiful wife, for whom he was married 61 years to; his children, Brenda Sessions, Laurel Sessions-Madsen (Greg), Grace Sessions, Jolynn Sessions-Williams (Jay), Jeanette Sessions, Bryan Sessions; and five grandchildren. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. with service following from 11 a.m. noon Thursday, March 14, at the LDS Chapel, 10230 Bermuda Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89183. He will be laid to rest at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now