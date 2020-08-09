MSgt DALLAS LLOYD CROUCH U.S. Air Force, Retired On July 24,2020 Dallas was called home. He was 76 years old. Dallas was a simple man who devoted his life to his family, serving his country and building a legacy that will remain in the hearts of so many. We look forward to the day we meet him again. Dallas was born on November 25, 1943 in Quincy, IL where his father, Samuel Crouch was a Gardener and mother, Emma Crouch spent her life raising the man we love so dearly as a Homemaker. Dallas is preceded in death by his father, mother and siblings: Sam Crouch, Jesse Crouch, Fearn Tipton, Myrtle Holtschlag, Lucille Kennelly and Dorothy Wilde. Amongst a large host of extended family and close friends, Dallas is survived by his lovely wife - Diane Crouch of 45 years, Children Dallas Crouch Jr (Liezel Crouch), Vickie Wargo, Tammy King (Edward King), Katina Moore and Steven Crouch. Grandchildren Dezerae Guillory (Kevin Guillory), Deonte King (Emily King), Deja Wargo-Cole, Deshon King, Alexis Wargo-White and Nik Crouch. Great Grandchildren Kevin Guillory II, Kaliyah Guillory and Aneica Releford and pups Vivienne and Olivia whom we all know, were his favorite kids. Dallas is and always will be our hero. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force from 1961 1988 where he retired as MSGT Crouch. From there Dallas continued to succeed in unspoken measures from raising multiple generations of honorable children, managing Advanced Store Fixtures for Ralph Jones Display and leading as an example for what some would say a "perfect man." "Honey/Dad/Papa" has touched the lives of so many near and far. His humble, kind-hearted and hilariously sarcastic take on life will remain in the hearts of any person to have crossed his path. Dallas spent his life supporting his family in every way, whether it be holding the title of #1 Fan for all of his grandchildren, having the best recipes in town or reminding you that anything, no matter how big or small, was fixable, "Just throw some duct tape on it" as he'd say. Dallas always said to his family "What will you do when I am gone?", the answer to this is love. Dallas was a man of love and showed it to each person he met. The Crouch family will continue to carry on his legacy and love as he always has and we ask all that celebrate his life do the same and keep him smiling above us.