DALTON "NOEL" CONKLIN Dalton "Noel" Conklin passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Noel is survived by his sons, Albert (Bernadette) Conklin of Henderson, Phillip Conklin of Waldport, Oregon, Ruth Conklin-Morabito of Eckert, Colo.; and sisters, Merlyn Ezell and Geraldine Edwards of Yuma, Ariz. Noel was a grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grand-children. Noel was a resident of Henderson, and formerly of Colorado, Oregon, and California. No services are planned at this time.