DAMON ANTHONY SEDGWICK Damon Anthony Sedgwick, passed away April 9, 2019, in Annapolis, Maryland. Damon was born November 13, 1967, in Los Angeles, California. Damon spent most of his life living in Las VeSEDGWICK, DAMON ANTHONYgas & Henderson, Nevada. He attended Valley High, University of Nevada Reno and UNLV. He was employed for many years in the service industry including 20 years as a bartender at the Orleans Hotel. Damon was regarded as a person " fun to be with " and known for his generous ways and kind spirit. His interests were cars, love of sports - particularly the Buffalo Bills. Damon was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Sedgwick; brother, Richard; and grandfather, Anthony. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, of 14 years, Kris Forman Sedgwick; his father, Anthony; brother, Vince; brother, Robert; sister, Chere; and 10 neices and nephews. There will be a 'Celebration of Damon's Life' at a time and place to be announced in the near future. (See Social Media) Damon will forever be missed by both his loving family and friends from all over the valley. "There was nothing that Damon liked better than an interesting conversation with a good or 'new' friend. He could have an engaging dialog with anyone." Read More Listen to Obituary