Dan Jong (birth name: Sujja Jongsomit) was born in Bangkok, Thailand on July 15, 1949. He passed away peacefully, pain-free, and surrounded by loved ones at his home in Las Vegas, NV on October 11, 2019 of small cell lung cancer. He immigrated to the US at the age of 19. In 1973 he married his sweetheart and lifelong companion, Sonia Marquez, in Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by his wife, five children (Steve, Alan, Vanessa, Cindy, and Andrew), and six grandchildren (James, Taryn, Madison, Ana, Matteo, and Lucia).
Dan drew people in with his big warm smile and his ability to make small but meaningful conversations. Those who knew him well will remember his generosity, his enthusiasm to share delicious meals, and his contagious laughter. Arrangements are being made for a memorial family gathering this fall. The family is grateful for support and condolences. Services will be private.