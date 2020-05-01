Dana Michele Clark-Strickland
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANA STRICKLAND Dana Michele Clark-Strickland was born on April 4, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Jon Holten and Diana Holten. She passed on April 14, 2020. Dana graduated Bishop Gorman High School, class of 1984. She went on to receive her Doctorate of Nurse Practitioning from Grand Canyon University, class of 2017. She spent her career in the medical field completely dedicating her heart to each patient she was able to serve. She is survived by her loving family. Husband, Kevin Strickland, Retired Air Force of Las Vegas, NV formally Green Sea, SC. Son, Terren Flanagan of Denver, CO. Daughter, Jillian Clark of Reno, NV. Father, Jon Holten, Mother, Diana Holten, Brother, Mark Holten, Nephew, Brandon Holten, of Las Vegas, NV. Mother In-Law Yvonne Strickland of Green Sea, SC. Dana was a loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved