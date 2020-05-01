DANA STRICKLAND Dana Michele Clark-Strickland was born on April 4, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Jon Holten and Diana Holten. She passed on April 14, 2020. Dana graduated Bishop Gorman High School, class of 1984. She went on to receive her Doctorate of Nurse Practitioning from Grand Canyon University, class of 2017. She spent her career in the medical field completely dedicating her heart to each patient she was able to serve. She is survived by her loving family. Husband, Kevin Strickland, Retired Air Force of Las Vegas, NV formally Green Sea, SC. Son, Terren Flanagan of Denver, CO. Daughter, Jillian Clark of Reno, NV. Father, Jon Holten, Mother, Diana Holten, Brother, Mark Holten, Nephew, Brandon Holten, of Las Vegas, NV. Mother In-Law Yvonne Strickland of Green Sea, SC. Dana was a loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, and Aunt. Services will be private.



