DANIEL CAMILLO October 26, 1945 - February 28, 2019 Daniel Camillo, passed away February 28, 2019, in Las Vegas, where he has been a resident for 38 years. Dan was an MP in the U.S. Army followed by his 26 year career as a special agent in the FBI. He worked out of the Los Angeles, New York and Las Vegas offices. He is remembered for his friendship to many, sense of humor and intelligence. He is survived by his wife, Shelley; his sisters, Marion Sauter and Carolyn Eagen; seven nephews and nieces; in addition to 17 great-nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be from 1:20 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Celebration of life will follow the service and will be from 4 6 p.m. at the Suncoast Casino, 9090 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Dan's name to The or the Humane Society.