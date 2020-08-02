DANIEL CHARLES BULLARD 11/19/1935 - 07/23/2020 Daniel Charles Bullard passed away at Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas, NV, July 23, 2020 of cancer. Daniel was active in Masons, Shriners and keenly interested in Native American culture, especially the Shoshone and attended their many cultural events. Daniel leaves his wife, Leah O'Hearn Bullard, sisters, Jean Moses, Logandale, NV and Belva Peacock, Bellville, TX, son, Jay Bullard, daughter, Barbra Kohler, and grandchildren, Kyle and Jenna Kohler. Services will be private.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.