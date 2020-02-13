|
DANIEL E. PENDLETON Daniel E. Pendleton returned to his heavenly home on February 10, 2020. Dan was born in St. George, Utah but spent the majority of his life in Henderson, NV. He taught for the CCSD for 29 years, was a joint owner of Henderson Frozen Yogurt, and a realtor for 25 years. He is survived by his wife, 4 children and their spouses, and 16 grandchildren who were the love of his life. He will be remembered Saturday February 15, 2020 at funeral services that will be held at the LDS Chapel on Arrowhead Trail in Henderson, NV. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 and funeral services at 11:00. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com..