DANIEL J. PIA Daniel Pia was born February 11, 1953 in Dover, DE and passed away unexpectedly last month in his home in Las Vegas. He was the youngest son of Louise M. Pia and Henry G. Pia, both of Las Vegas, both deceased. He had two brothers, Stephen Pia of Las Vegas, deceased, and David Pia of Pensacola, FL. Other relatives include nephews and nieces: Michael Pia of Cedar Park, TXand Suzann Pia-Borgie of Coronado, CA, children of David and Phyllis Pia; Adam Pia of San Tan Valley, AZ, Mark Pia of Las Vegas, and Rachel Phillippi of South Milwaukee, WI, children of Stephen Pia. Daniel graduated from Desert High School in Edwards, California and attended junior college post-graduation. Known as Uncle Hollywood in the late 70's/early 80's, Daniel moved to Los Angeles working for a movie studio as an associate producer on several films including the animated films, Lord of the Rings and Star Chaser. After moving back to Las Vegas, he continued his education and became employed in the accounting department at the old Key Largo Casino. Daniel completed his work life with the city courts of Las Vegas, retiring in 2017. A memorial service to celebrate Daniel's life will be 1-3 p.m. Sun., Nov. 10, at the Sam's Town Casino Pioneer Room near Parking Garage One, 5111 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV 89122.