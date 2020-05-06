DANIEL R APODACA Daniel R. Apodaca, 1938-2020. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Apodaca and Kristie Hentzell, son-in-law Kevin Hentzell, grandchildren: Zack Hentzell, Carissa Winsler, Coty Hentzell, Callista Moore, Coral Hentzell, brother Phillip Apodaca all of Las Vegas, NV and sister Virginia Chavez of Albuquerque, NM. He was 1 of 17 children and has many nieces and nephews that love and adore him. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Ignacio Apodaca and Filomena Montoya, 14 brothers and sisters and granddaughter Cassandra Apodaca. He was born in Albuquerque, NM but relocated to Las Vegs, NV during his teenage years. He graduated Las Vegas High School, served 3 tours as a paratrooper in the Army during Vietnam where received a Purple Heart for his service. His career was in commercial construction for 40 years and helped build or remodel some of the original hotels and casinos here in Las Vegas. He worked a few years for the NV test site for the first atomic bomb. He had many hobbies: hunting, fishing, riding horses and building things with his hands. His love for animals was apparent by the many horses and dogs he was owned during his retirement in Yerington, NV. He was the hero to his daughters and known as the 'great uncle' Danny to many others. Service will be scheduled for a later date with another posting for friends and family to attend.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store