DANIEL R. APODACA
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIEL R APODACA Daniel R. Apodaca, 1938-2020. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy Apodaca and Kristie Hentzell, son-in-law Kevin Hentzell, grandchildren: Zack Hentzell, Carissa Winsler, Coty Hentzell, Callista Moore, Coral Hentzell, brother Phillip Apodaca all of Las Vegas, NV and sister Virginia Chavez of Albuquerque, NM. He was 1 of 17 children and has many nieces and nephews that love and adore him. He was preceded in death by both his parents, Ignacio Apodaca and Filomena Montoya, 14 brothers and sisters and granddaughter Cassandra Apodaca. He was born in Albuquerque, NM but relocated to Las Vegs, NV during his teenage years. He graduated Las Vegas High School, served 3 tours as a paratrooper in the Army during Vietnam where received a Purple Heart for his service. His career was in commercial construction for 40 years and helped build or remodel some of the original hotels and casinos here in Las Vegas. He worked a few years for the NV test site for the first atomic bomb. He had many hobbies: hunting, fishing, riding horses and building things with his hands. His love for animals was apparent by the many horses and dogs he was owned during his retirement in Yerington, NV. He was the hero to his daughters and known as the 'great uncle' Danny to many others. Service will be scheduled for a later date with another posting for friends and family to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved