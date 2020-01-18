|
|
DANIEL TODD AUSTIN Daniel Todd Austin, "Danny", 61 of Las Vegas passed away Saturday December 28, 2019. He was born January 15, 1958 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife Sherry of 37 years, children Jason and Jenna, grandchildren Aubrie and Gavin, sisters and spouses Patti Kitlasz, Marylou and Teddy Millard, Beth and Mindy Austin, and Frank Gonzalez. He was predeceased by his parents Doc and Betty Austin and his twin sister Donna Gonzalez. Danny had a true entrepreneurial spirit creating many successful businesses throughout his lifetime. He was very generous with his time participating in many charitable organizations. Danny was a resident of Las Vegas since 1992 and was well known for being in the transportation and parking business. He loved to collect car and truck memorabilia. Danny held his family and friends in high regard and entertained all he met with antidotes and stories enveloped in kind and generous spirit. There will be a Celebration of Life held at 2:00pm, Saturday January 25, 2020 at Shadow Hills Church 7811 Vegas Drive 89128. Donations can be given in memory of Danny to the .