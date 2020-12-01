1/1
Daniel Warren McAllister
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dad Dr. Daniel Warren McAllister, 71, of Henderson, NV, passed away Nov 14, 2020 from surgical complications, surrounded by family. Born 3rd of 10 in SLC, he received BA in Acctg & MA in Finance from UofU & PhD in Bus Mgt from UW. Dad is survived by adoring wife Wendy; 4 loving children Michelle Fleur de Lys (Morgan), David (Rachelle), Jenny Grant (Chris), & Michael; & 7 grandchildren- Sammi, Joey, James, Zachary, Jaxson, Cassie, & Danny, who will miss beloved Papa doting on them. Also by brother David & sisters Susan (Jorge), Lorie, Joni (Rex), Ann (John), Jami (Ernie), Julie (Craig), & Lynne (Tony). He's going to meet parents Warren & Maxine McAllister & sister Diane. Dad was a deeply spiritual man (Bishop in LDS Church), completely devoted to his family. He was kind, thoughtful, & generous. Our dad accomplished too many things in life to list. Most important to him- he cherished our Mom. He positively influenced the lives of 1,000s of his UNLV students- he said he'd teach til the day he died, & he did. He earned the UNLV Distinguished Teaching Award 4 times, College Distinguished Teaching Award 4 times, Dept Teacher of the Year Award 9 times, LBS Master Teacher Award, & his own McAllister Day from the City of Las Vegas plus many more. In UNLV's history, he's the only faculty member who's received Teacher of the Year honors in 3 different colleges (Business School, Honors College, College of Extended Studies). Our memories will stay with us until we meet again, which we will. We love you. We know you've heard the words from our Savior, "Well done, Thou good and faithful servant." In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org select "In Memory of"). A Memorial Page is available for anyone wishing to share memories or offer condolences at https://bit.ly/OURDADSOBITUARY or at Facebook https://bit.ly/DADSFACEBOOK Viewing & Gravesite Service in Salt Lake City. UNLV Memorial hopefully in April.

Services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11 AM PST, at Zoom, Phone Meeting ID: 834 4063 9801, https://bit.ly/DOCTORDAN Pass: 1234.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved