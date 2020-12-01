Our dad Dr. Daniel Warren McAllister, 71, of Henderson, NV, passed away Nov 14, 2020 from surgical complications, surrounded by family. Born 3rd of 10 in SLC, he received BA in Acctg & MA in Finance from UofU & PhD in Bus Mgt from UW. Dad is survived by adoring wife Wendy; 4 loving children Michelle Fleur de Lys (Morgan), David (Rachelle), Jenny Grant (Chris), & Michael; & 7 grandchildren- Sammi, Joey, James, Zachary, Jaxson, Cassie, & Danny, who will miss beloved Papa doting on them. Also by brother David & sisters Susan (Jorge), Lorie, Joni (Rex), Ann (John), Jami (Ernie), Julie (Craig), & Lynne (Tony). He's going to meet parents Warren & Maxine McAllister & sister Diane. Dad was a deeply spiritual man (Bishop in LDS Church), completely devoted to his family. He was kind, thoughtful, & generous. Our dad accomplished too many things in life to list. Most important to him- he cherished our Mom. He positively influenced the lives of 1,000s of his UNLV students- he said he'd teach til the day he died, & he did. He earned the UNLV Distinguished Teaching Award 4 times, College Distinguished Teaching Award 4 times, Dept Teacher of the Year Award 9 times, LBS Master Teacher Award, & his own McAllister Day from the City of Las Vegas plus many more. In UNLV's history, he's the only faculty member who's received Teacher of the Year honors in 3 different colleges (Business School, Honors College, College of Extended Studies). Our memories will stay with us until we meet again, which we will. We love you. We know you've heard the words from our Savior, "Well done, Thou good and faithful servant." In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org
select "In Memory of"). A Memorial Page is available for anyone wishing to share memories or offer condolences at https://bit.ly/OURDADSOBITUARY
or at Facebook https://bit.ly/DADSFACEBOOK
Viewing & Gravesite Service in Salt Lake City. UNLV Memorial hopefully in April.
Services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11 AM PST, at Zoom, Phone Meeting ID: 834 4063 9801, https://bit.ly/DOCTORDAN
Pass: 1234.