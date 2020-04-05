Home

Danielle Charlize Walliser


1951 - 2020
Danielle Charlize Walliser Obituary
Danielle Walliser, 69, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away at home late Sunday evening March 15, 2020 from complications associated with cancer. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on March 15, 1951, she was preceded in death by her father Charles (2005) and mother Patricia (2015). Danielle received a BS degree in Architecture from the Pennsylvania State University in 1974 and held architectural registrations in the states of Pennsylvania, California and Nevada. During her 40 year career, she worked for both the City of Las Vegas and for Clark County in Nevada. She is survived by her son Stephan, daughter Kristin and a new granddaughter Ulla, born February 29, 2020. Interment will be at the John Anderson Memorial Cemetery in Raccoon Township, PA with her parents. No services scheduled.
