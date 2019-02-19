|
DANILO "DANNY" ABAGAT Danilo "Danny" Pascual Abagat, 65, of Las Vegas, passed away February 15, 2019. Danny was born April 11, 1953 in Manilla, Philippines, to Martin and Lucila Abagat. Danny was a 30-year resident of Las Vegas. Danny's career as a casino games supervisor spanned most of those years. Danny was a very adventurous man and loved being outdoors. Danny was a friendly kind man who was loved by many and will be missed by all. Danny was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey; brothers, Rody and Boy, and his sister, Lita. Danny is survived by his wife, Elvira; his daughters, Ethel and Minda; his son Errin; granddaughters, Keira and Kaitlyn; brothers, Rey, Jun, Luisito, Romy; and sister, Linda. Visitation will be for two days: 2-7 p.m. Friday, February 22, and 4-9 p.m. Saturday, February 23. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 24, with committal to follow. Visitations and Service will all be at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131.