DANTE E. LORENZI

DANTE E. LORENZI Obituary
DANTE E. LORENZI Jan. 13, 1944 Dec. 23, 2019 Dante E. Lorenzi, 75, lifetime resident of Nevada, passed away peacefully on Dec. 23rd in his group home in Reno, Nevada. Born on January 13, 1944 in Las Vegas, Dante spent most of his life in Las Vegas but relocated to Reno, NV in 2006 to be with family. Dante was known for his love of music enabling him to entertain many people with a passion for singing and playing guitar. Dante is survived by his two sons, Tony Lorenzi of Reno, Nevada and Michael Lorenzi.
