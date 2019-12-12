|
DAPHNE HODGE-TURNER Daphne Hodge-Turner, 57, trans-itioned peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, surrounded by her loving family at MountainView Hospital. Daphne was born on July 28, 1962 in Bastrop, Louisiana to Leroy Hodge, Sr. and Jessie Mae Swinson Hodge. She was the youngest of three and enjoyed an amazing childhood. Daphne was funny, fun-loving and witty. After receiving her diploma from Bastrop High School in 1980, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Southern University (cum laude, Psychology) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the fall of 1984. She later received a Master's Degree from Eastern New Mexico University (cum laude, Psychology, Industrial Relations) in the spring of 1987. Shortly after graduating, Daphne moved to Las Vegas and began a career in various positions with the State of Nevada. She retired in 2012 from the State Department of Administration-Hearings Division with a combined 30 years of service. Ever the busybody, she didn't stay retired too long. In 2014, she joined Universal Health Services and served in various management roles ranging from an Activity Therapist to Transfer Center Coordinator until November 2019. On January 1, 1999, she married Gregory Turner. Together, they enjoyed traveling, particularly visiting their native Louisiana. Daphne was a woman of strong faith and deep compassion for mankind. She belonged to Shadow Hills Church in Las Vegas and gave her time, talents and treasures to help however she could. She cherished good food, stimulating conversation and time with her close-knit family. Daphne was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Hodge, Sr. and Jessie Mae Hodge. She is survived by her husband, Gregory Turner of Las Vegas; brother, Leroy Hodge, Jr. (Iberia) of Las Vegas; sister Johnette Hodge of Las Vegas; relative, Hebert DeBose, Jr. of Las Vegas; and a goddaughter, Brandi Johnson of Lutherville, Maryland. She also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Dec. 14, at Palm Downtown Cemetery, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. II Timothy 4:6-8: "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."