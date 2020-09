DARLENE FALVEY Darlene Falvey, born in WI in 1949 passed away Sept. 13 in Las Vegas which has been her home for the last many years. She was first a nurse and then a Metro Police officer, retiring as a detective. She loved her family, great friends and her beloved cats. There will be no funeral or memorial services per her wishes. A donation to the Humane Society or other charity in her name would be appreciated.





