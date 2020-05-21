Mary Darlene Harrison Qualls of Las Vegas, Nevada left this world quietly and peacefully on Sunday May 10, 2020 in the care of City of Hope Hospice in Duarte Cal.
She was known for her quick wit, easy humor and force of will. She was always up for an adventure and for helping others whenever possible. She loved to sing, dance, and laugh.
She was born April 4, 1940 in Rockville, Indiana. The family moved to Paris, Ill. where she graduated from Paris High School in 1958. She received a scholarship to study art at Eastern Illinois University.
In 1963 she settled in Las Vegas. She enjoyed a long career as an Executive Secretary in many hotels, including The Silver Slipper, Castaways and more than 20 years with Caesar's Palace until her retirement in 2003.
For almost 20 years she volunteered at Spring Mountain Ranch state park as a docent. She loved greeting visitors at the admission booth every Thursday, rain or shine.
She is preceded in passing by her sister, Teresa Harrison Cushman. She is survived by her daughter Stacey Michaels and two grandsons, Samuel and Daniel LeFevre and sister, Geraldine Harrison Haase, of North Carolina, as well as an extensive, loving family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Unfortunately, her memorial will be delayed due to the pandemic restrictions. When it is safe to travel, her life will be celebrated by family and friends in Las Vegas.
Until then, donations can be made in her name to the "Spring Mountain Ranch Docents" program. If you are interested in donating, please send a check care of Joshua Yelle at Spring Man. Ranch State Park PO box 124, Blue Diamond NV. 89004
A memorial page is available here https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9182503 or on her Facebook page.
We will miss her terribly and her absence will be keenly felt. Services are pending.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 21, 2020.