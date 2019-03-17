DARLENE "DART" THOMPSON Darlene Helen Wilke Thompson, 'Dart,' 88, retired Civil Servant, of Las Vegas, went to be with the Lord Sat., March 2, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1930, to Ada Savannah and William Henry Wilke at home on the family farm in Troy, Kansas, and was a 48-year resident of Las Vegas. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She retired a Civil Servant after 22 years. Her favorite hobbies were sewing, cake decorating, needlepoint, crochet and knitting. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of St. Joseph Husband of Mary and Women of St. Joseph. She spent many years devoting her time crocheting shawls for the needy, making and donating crafts and baked goods, and volunteering in their craft sales. When asked what word best describes her life, she answered, "Fulfilled." And when asked what advice about life she wanted her family to remember, she answered, "Be optimistic, not pessimistic. Always think of the glass as being half full!" She was truly a positive, upbeat, very special woman and we were all very blessed to have had her in our lives. She will be greatly missed. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, Joseph Aaron. She is survived by her children, Patricia Zielinski (Gary), Michael Thompson (Debra), Stephen Thompson (Susan), Cheryl Dietz (Randy) and Kelley Wallenfang (Jeff); 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was one of six siblings. She is also survived by her sisters, Maxine Ada and Geneva Mae, both residing in the Pacific Northwest. Service will be private at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. Read More Listen to Obituary