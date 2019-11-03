|
|
LTC DARREL W. BASOM U.S. Army Retired Darrel took his final flight from this earth on October 19, 2019. Born in Garfield, KS, on November 19, 1932, he is preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Jessie (Sloan) Basom and brothers Meryl (Grace) Basom and Dayle (Phyllis) Basom. After graduation from the University of Wichita, KS, he began his 26 plus years military career where in 1955 at Ft Benning, GA, he got his Infantry Officer commission. His early tours were state side for primary and advanced flight training resulting in his receiving the Army Aviation, Senior Army Aviation and Master Army Aviation Badges. Overseas tours included Korea (1956-1957); Germany (1962-1965) with last year serving as Airfield Commander; Vietnam (1966) flying helicopter gunships; Vietnam (1968) as Executive Officer for the 223d Combat Support Aviation Battalion. His last duty assignment was 1980-1981, attached to the Joint Studies and Analysis Group at Nellis AFB. Darrel retired in Las Vegas in July 1981. He is survived by his brother Myron (Peggy) Basom, son Kyle Basom and daughter Alisha Basom. Also from a previous marriage son Thon (Anna-Maria) and daughters Teresa (Miles) Coady, Cynthia (Alan) Mead, Lydia (Mike) Beason, Dara (Greg) McClendon; 17 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Arrangements and cremation were handled by Palm Eastern Mortuary. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:30 PM, Sunday November 17th, at 321 Evan Picone Drive, Henderson, NV.