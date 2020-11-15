DARREL KAM SUNG YUEN On November 10, 2020, Darrel Kam Sung Yuen passed away peacefully at the age of 69 in his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, due to complications from Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Darrel was born September 24, 1951 in Honolulu, to Lily and Albert Yuen. He was raised in Kailua, Hawaii, and graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, with a degree in actuarial science. Darrel worked his way up the ladder at Transamerica until he became the president of Asia Operations in Hong Kong, a position he enjoyed for seven years. In addition to being a leader in his field, he was dedicated to serving the community in Hong Kong as an active Y's Men member. Upon retiring at the age of 49, he and his family moved to Las Vegas to help take care of his parents. He gave back to the Las Vegas community as a devoted member and leader of the Las Vegas Host Lions Club. As an avid traveler, Darrel visited all seven continents and all fifty states in the US. He also loved spending time with his family, hosting friends for his famous Fourth of July barbecues, ordering way too much food at Chinese restaurants, making his friends and family laugh with his stories, and watching his extensive collection of movies. Whatever sport his children decided to get involved in, he went to every game to show his proud support. He will be remembered as one of the most honorable, dependable, and truly gracious men of our time, with a smile that could light up a room. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Trevor (fiancée Amy); daughter, Holly (Soha); and grandson, Kai. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Las Vegas Host Lions Club, P.O. Box 27858, Las Vegas NV 89126.