Darwin Kingsley Meyers "Buddy" of Las Vegas and Canton, OH. passed away peacefully in his home July 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Cheryl Meyers and Janie Meyers. He is survived by his sons Tim and Darwin "Terry" Meyers, his Grandchildren Holly Meyers, Kristina Meyers Wright and Heather Myers. Also, his Great Grandchildren: Kaylee, Andrew and Keeton Meyers. Buddy was an avid bowler and played until he was 85 years old or his back went out. He has several 300 rings to his credit.



A veteran of World War II, Buddy was in the Navy for two terms and spent some time as a POW in the Philippines.



Buddy had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed playing bingo with his favorite gal, Laura. He lived in Sun City from 1994 until his passing.



Our lives will forever be blessed with having known and loved him. RIP my buddy.



No services scheduled.



