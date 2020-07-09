Dave Bennett age 62 who resided in Las Vegas Nevada, died at home on June 24, 2020. Dave was born on August 30, 1957 to Lois Teen Irby and David Bennett in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He lived in Milwaukee until 2006 when he moved to Las Vegas to serve as a Corrections Officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Dave took great pride in his work, training fellow officers, and as a member of the SERT team. He retired from LVMPD in February 2020. Dave is survived by his daughter Latrecia Lucas, his son-in-law Eric Lucas, and his grandson Nathanial Lucas. He also has three siblings Sheila Irby, Tony Irby, and Alvis Sterling. Dave Bennett was a true patriarch and real life superhero. It was never a burden for Dave to make time for those around him whether it meant a good talk, a soul warming visit, a helping hand, or a pocketful of candy. Dave was the best father you could have, and considered "Dad" by many. He was also a lifelong member of the Christian congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Services are pending. Saturday, July 11, 2020, 1100, at Zoom Service,



