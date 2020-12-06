DAVID A PATTERSON JR David A. Patterson Jr., 70, of Las Vegas, passed away November 27, 2020. He was born December 23, 1949 in Sacramento, CA. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, earning a Bachelor's of Science from Troy University during his service and retiring at the rank of Captain in 1990. David subsequently had a career in Information Technology until formally retiring in 2014. He previously served as the Post Commander of VFW Post 1753. He was passionate about military history and spent countless hours in pursuit of this interest. David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Helen Patterson; sister, Emilie Irvine; and beloved wife, Patricia Patterson. He will forever be remembered by his daughter, Shawn (Timothy Schoening) Hofschulte; granddaughter, Elizabeth (Nathaniel) Collins; and sister, Mary (Bill) Cooke. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sun., Dec. 7, at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery.