David C. Bullock
1959 - 2020
David C Bullock passed away October 31, 2020. He was born November 26, 1959 in Las Vegas and was a life-long resident. He was preceded in death by his mother Anne Wadsworth, and his step-brother Nick. He is survived by his Loving Wife of 22 years, Karen. And his son Christopher, his brothers Irv and Gene Wadsworth, nieces Dionne, Amber & Jessica, and sisters- and brothers-in law and nieces & nephews in IL and AZ.

He worked in the Sign industry almost his entire career & made many friends and earned the respect of those who appreciated his knowledge and care in getting things done.

But mostly he loved sailing with Karen, playing his guitar, searching the skies with his telescope, and playing with his dogs. He will be missed enormously. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 14, at 11a Silverado Ranch Park, Silverado and Gilespie, Las Vegas.

No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Silverado Ranch Park
